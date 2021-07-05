हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India's flagbearers at opening Ceremony

Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India&#039;s flagbearers at opening Ceremony
Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh (Source: ANI)

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday confirmed that boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh would be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

"The flagbearers for the Indian contingent of Tokyo 2020 for the opening ceremony on July 23rd are Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh," IOA President Narinder Batra said in an official letter.

"The flagbearer for the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony on August 8 will be Bajrang Punia," he further stated.

Batra also confirmed that the total contingent for the Olympics would be around 126 athletes and 75 officials, and as a result, the total contingent would be around 201.

The contingent comprises 56 percent of men and 44 percent of women. It has 76 quota places and will compete in about 85 medal positions.

The Tokyo Olympics would be held from July 23 to August 8. The event was slated to be held last year, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

