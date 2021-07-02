हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Bus driver’s daughter Pranati Nayak wins gymnastics quota for Games

The 26-year-old gymnast Pranati Nayak from Kolkata had won bronze in vault at the 2019 Asian Championships held in Mongolia.

Tokyo Olympics: Bus driver’s daughter Pranati Nayak wins gymnastics quota for Games
Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak has bagged a quota place for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Twitter)

Pranati Nayak, the Asian Championships bronze-medallist in vault, earned a quota to compete at next month’s Tokyo Olympics, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) officially announced this week. Pranati got a quota place through reallocation since the Asian Championships, scheduled to be held in Tokyo in May, was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The gymnast hails from Midnapore in West Bengal, where her father Sumanta Nayak is a private bus driver

“We have got official confirmation from the International governing body in gymnastics on Monday evening that Pranati has been reallocated continental quota place to compete at the Olympics,” Pranati’s coach Lakhan Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

On May 1, it was reported that Pranati will be reallocated continental quota by the FIG to compete in Olympics on the basis of her performance in the 2019 Asian Championships as several Olympic qualification competitions were cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

The 26-year-old gymnast from Kolkata had won bronze in vault at the 2019 Asian Championships held in Mongolia. “Pranati was reallocated continental quota place as she had won bronze in the 2019 Asian Championships. Competitions in 2020 were disrupted by the pandemic,” added Sharma.

Since the quota is by name (nominative), it can’t be changed. According to an official of Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI), since the Asian Championships scheduled to be held in the last week of May in Tokyo was cancelled due to pandemic, the unused continental quotas were reallocated to the eligible athlete from the Asian zone only.

“Since the Asian Gymnastics Championships, which was an Olympic qualification event, was cancelled due to the pandemic, the performance of 2019 Asian Championships held in Mongolia was taken into account for the quotas. As per rules, Sri Lanka’s Elpitiya Badalge, Dona Milka Gehani and Pranati were given continental quotas,” said an official of the GFI.

Pranati Nayak, the Asian Championships bronze-medallist in vault, earned a quota to compete at next month’s Tokyo Olympics, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) officially announced this week. Pranati got a quota place through reallocation since the Asian Championships, scheduled to be held in Tokyo in May, was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The gymnast hails from Midnapore in West Bengal, where her father Sumanta Nayak is a private bus driver

“We have got official confirmation from the International governing body in gymnastics on Monday evening that Pranati has been reallocated continental quota place to compete at the Olympics,” Pranati’s coach Lakhan Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

On May 1, it was reported that Pranati will be reallocated continental quota by the FIG to compete in Olympics on the basis of her performance in the 2019 Asian Championships as several Olympic qualification competitions were cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

The 26-year-old gymnast from Kolkata had won bronze in vault at the 2019 Asian Championships held in Mongolia. “Pranati was reallocated continental quota place as she had won bronze in the 2019 Asian Championships. Competitions in 2020 were disrupted by the pandemic,” added Sharma.

Since the quota is by name (nominative), it can’t be changed. According to an official of Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI), since the Asian Championships scheduled to be held in the last week of May in Tokyo was cancelled due to pandemic, the unused continental quotas were reallocated to the eligible athlete from the Asian zone only.

“Since the Asian Gymnastics Championships, which was an Olympic qualification event, was cancelled due to the pandemic, the performance of 2019 Asian Championships held in Mongolia was taken into account for the quotas. As per rules, Sri Lanka’s Elpitiya Badalge, Dona Milka Gehani and Pranati were given continental quotas,” said an official of the GFI.

(with IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsPranati Nayak
Next
Story

Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia rewrites world record for Tokyo berth

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Why is the world's highest Atal Tunnel built at 10,000 feet special?