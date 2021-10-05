हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boxing Championship

Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain gets direct qualification for boxing world championships

"The gold-medallists in each weight category will represent India in the AIBA women's world championship except 69kg (as) Tokyo Olympics bronze-medalist Lovlina Borgohain will see direct qualification for the world championships," the BFI wrote on their Twitter handle.  

Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain gets direct qualification for boxing world championships
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Source: Twitter)

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has decided to give Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) a direct qualification for the women's world championships, scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Turkey in December.

However, the rest of the boxers will have to go through the trials.

"The gold-medallists in each weight category will represent India in the AIBA women's world championship except 69kg (as) Tokyo Olympics bronze-medalist Lovlina Borgohain will see direct qualification for the world championships," the BFI wrote on their Twitter handle.

The Women's National Championships will take place at St. Joseph's International School in Hisar from October 21-27. This event will also mark the return of the Elite Women's National Championships after a gap of more than one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament will be played as per the AIBA's revised 12 weight divisions-48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg, and +81kg-with the last date of registrations being October 8 by number and October 13 by name.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Boxing ChampionshipLovlina BorgohainBFITokyo OlympicsBoxing World Championships
Next
Story

When Neeraj Chopra refused to call Shah Rukh Khan his inspiration – watch viral video

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Source: Discussion on 6 names for the Punjab Congress President's post, Sidhu's resignation can be accepted