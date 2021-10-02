हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympic stars Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu feature on Vogue India cover

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged silver, badminton star PV Sindhu and boxing legend Lovlina won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

New Delhi: Indian athletes and 2020 Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu have featured on the cover of Vogue. While weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged silver, badminton star PV Sindhu and boxing legend Lovlina won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. The trio graced the cover of the latest edition of the leading fashion magazine.

This year the Olympics were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and the event was held behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

Star shuttler Sindhu is going to start a training academy for the youth in Visakhapatnam. The Indian badminton player feels the younger generation of the country is lagging behind when it comes to participation in sports.

"I'll start a training academy at Visakhapatnam very soon for youth, with state government's support. Many youths are lagging behind in sports as they don't have proper encouragement," Sindhu said in August after offering prayers at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

