Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi cheers men’s hockey team after Belgian heartbreak

The Manpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team suffered a defeat at the hands of Belgium in the first semi-final of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch on Tuesday.

India's Mandeep Singh (centre) in action against Belgium in the Tokyo Olympics men's hockey semifinal. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first ones to cheer up the India men’s hockey team after their 5-2 loss to world champions Belgium in the Tokyo Olympics semifinal on Tuesday (August 3). The men’s team will now compete in the bronze medal match.

“Wins & losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best & that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match & their future endeavours. India is proud of our players,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the game.

Just like the entire country, PM Modi had also tuned in to watch the men’s hockey semi-final clash between India and Belgium in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. As he watched the semi-final, PM Modi said that he is already proud of what the team has managed to achieve in the Olympics so far. “I’m watching India vs Belgium Hockey Men’s Semi-Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best,” tweeted PM Modi on Tuesday.

The Manpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team suffered a defeat at the hands of Belgium in the first semi-final of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch on Tuesday. Belgium defeated India 5-2 in the semi-final and they will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and Germany in the gold medal match on Thursday.

On the other hand, India will lock horns in the bronze medal match on Thursday with the loser of the game Australia and Germany. The Indian boys started well and looked to keep up the good work, but lost the tempo slightly in the last quarter and that is where the boys from Belgium capitalised.

In fact, the last goal was a case of the Belgium players taking advantage as India withdrew goalie Sreejesh and brought in a field player. Loick Luypaert gave Belgium an early lead in the match as he registered a goal in the starting minutes of the first quarter and as a result, India was put on the back foot straight away.

