हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Olympic Games

Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, G Sathiyan among 4 Indians to qualify

Despite her defeat against Sutirtha, Manika Batra is also set to make the cut because of her ranking. Kamal had lost his opening match 9-11, 13-15, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11 to compatriot Gnansekaran Sathiyan. 

Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, G Sathiyan among 4 Indians to qualify
Paddler Manika Batra has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Twitter)

The seasoned Achanta Sharath Kamal on Thursday (March 18) became the first Indian paddler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games after a dominant win over Pakistan’s Muhammad Rameez at the Asian Olympic Qualification tournament in Doha. 

The veteran Indian thrashed Rameez 11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 in little over 22 minutes in the second men's singles round-robin match in the South Asia group. India’s second-highest-ranked female player Sutirtha Mukherjee also qualified for the Games after a 4-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5, 11-4) win against her top-ranked Indian compatriot Manika Batra. 

Despite her defeat against Sutirtha, Manika is also set to make the cut because of her ranking. Kamal had lost his opening match 9-11, 13-15, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11 to compatriot Gnansekaran Sathiyan. 

The win over Rameez ensured at least a second-place finish for Kamal and it was enough to secure a spot in the delayed Games, scheduled to begin in July. One quota is awarded to the highest-ranked second-placed player in the event. Sharath being the top-ranked player in the group, secured the berth under the Asian quota. 

It will be Kamal’s fourth appearance at the Olympic Games. “It was a good match against Sathiyan but I made some errors and he capitalised on them to win the match. I was a bit nervous before playing against Rameez as I had never faced him before. 

“But after the first few games I was confident that my strategy was working and I executed it well to maintain control,” the world number Sharath said. 

The 38-year-old Sharath said considering the tumultuous 2020, it’s a big relief. “A lot of things have happened since March 2020. I became the champion in Oman and was in good touch, was preparing to play the qualification match in Thailand in just two weeks and suddenly everything came to a standstill. 

“I have achieved the best rankings of my career and it’s a huge sigh of relief especially the way this year has been. Though this will be my fourth Olympics, it will be my best Olympic Games.” 

Looking to secure double qualification, Sharath also cruised into the semi-finals in the mixed doubles with Manika Batra after the pair defeated Mohammed Abdulwahhab and Maha Faramarzi of Qatar 11-6, 11-6, 11-2, 11-3 in the quarters. The star Indian pair, which received a bye in the first round, will now take on Koen Pang Yew En and Ye Lin of Singapore in the last-four match on Friday. 

While G Sathiyan topped the South Asia group with two wins in as many matches, Sharath Kamal ended as the top-ranked second-placed player, handing him the sixth slot for Tokyo 2020. This will be a maiden Olympics for G Sathiyan, it will be a fourth one for veteran Sharath Kamal. G Sathiyan beat Muhammad Rameez in his final match to top the South Asia group and book his place at the Tokyo Games.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Olympic GamesTable TennisAchanta Sharath KamalManika Batra
Next
Story

Bhavani Devi, India's first fencer to qualify for Olympics, opens up on her dreams and challenges

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Senior officials of Election Commission to visit West Bengal on 23rd March