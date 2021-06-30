हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Swimmer Srihari Natraj qualifies for Games after FINA approves qualifying time

Srihari Nataraj’s feat came on Sunday and was also a new national record besides being enough to achieve the ‘A’ mark for the Tokyo Games set at 53.85 seconds. In time trials, swimmers do not compete against other rivals but they get a chance to better their timing.

Tokyo Olympics: Swimmer Srihari Natraj qualifies for Games after FINA approves qualifying time
Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics next month. (Source: Twitter)

Indian swimmer Srihari Natraj officially booked himself a Tokyo Olympics berth on Wednesday (June 30) after the sport’s world governing body FINA approved his ‘A’ standard qualification time in the men’s 100m backstroke time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. “...Srihari Nataraj Olympic qualification time of 53.77 (seconds) swam in the time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy is affirmed by FINA. SFI had put forward its representation to FINA for this. Srihari joins Sajan Prakash as India’s A qualification entry to Tokyo,” the Swimming Federation of India tweeted.

Nataraj’s feat came on Sunday and was also a new national record besides being enough to achieve the ‘A’ mark for the Tokyo Games set at 53.85 seconds. In time trials, swimmers do not compete against other rivals but they get a chance to better their timing.

The Bengaluru swimmer was allowed a time trial by the organisers on the last day for Olympic qualification. The time needed to be officially approved by FINA. The Tokyo Olympics will mark the first time when two Indian swimmers will take part in the Summer Games after achieving a direct qualification.

Sajan Prakash had scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic A standard in the men’s 200m butterfly in the same event. The 27-year-old bettered 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade’s previous mark of 1:49.86 seconds.

While it will be Nataraj’s maiden Olympics, the Tokyo Games will be Prakash’s second appearance at the extravaganza, having represented India in Rio in 2016.

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsSrihari Nataraj
Next
Story

THIS late Olympian’s girlfriend announces pregnancy after using sperm from his dead body

Must Watch

PT14M29S

New revelations daily from arrests in conversion, plan to convert unwise and deaf as Muslims