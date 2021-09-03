हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar clinches silver in men’s T64 high jump, India on best-ever medal haul

Teenage Praveen Kumar set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards.

Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar clinches silver in men’s T64 high jump, India on best-ever medal haul
India's Praveen Kumar has won a silver medal in the T-64 high jump event at the Tokyo Paralympics. (Source: Twitter)

India’s Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, taking the country's haul to 11 in the ongoing Games in Tokyo. The 18-year-old Kumar, competing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season’s best of 2.10m for the gold.

The bronze went to Rio Games champion Maciej Lepiato of Poland who produced an effort of 2.04m. T64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in praise on Praveen Kumar, saying he was 'proud of his achievement'. "Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

T44, the disability classification that Kumar has but is eligible to compete in T64, is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. His impairment, which is congenital, affects the bones that connect his hip to his left leg.

The ongoing Games are turning out to be India’s best-ever and the nation has so far claimed two gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

(more to come)

