Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil bags gold medal, sets new world record

Sumit Antil secured India's second gold at the Tokyo Paralympics after winning the finals of the men's javelin F64 class. The para athlete hurled his javelin 68.85m, which also saw him create a new world record. 

Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil bags gold medal, sets new world record
Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil bags gold medal, sets new world record (Twitter/Tokyo2020hi)

Sumit Antil secured India's second gold at the Tokyo Paralympics after winning the finals of the men's javelin F64 class. The para athlete hurled his javelin 68.85m, which also saw him create a new world record. 

Sumit, who broke the world record with a 66.95m throw in his first attempt, bettered it to 68.08m in his second and then touched 68.85m in his fifth attempt. 

In fact, he bettered the previous world record of 62.88m, also set by him, five times on the day. His sixth attempt was a foul. His series read 66.95, 68.08, 65.27, 66.71, 68.55 and foul.

Meanwhile, Australia's Michael Burian and Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku finished second and third respectively. 

The F64 category is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

The Indian contingent had a great start on Monday securing four medals in the span of an hour. Avani Lejhara, who became the first Indian women para athlete to win a gold in Paralympics, got India its third medal. She won the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a total score of 249.6 and equalled the world record.

Yogesh Kathuniya clinched silver in the men's Discus throw (F56) and India then won two more medals in the men's javelin throw (F46) event.  

