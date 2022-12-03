topStoriesenglish
Has Dutee Chand married her girlfriend Monalisa? India's first openly gay sprinter's pic goes VIRAL

Dec 03, 2022

India's star Track and Field athlete Dutee Chand took social media aback by posting a picture with her girlfriend Monalisa. For the unitiated, Dutee is India's first athlete ever to declare herself as gay. She had come out with details in 2019 in an interview with a publication. Dutee ahd told, in that conversation, that when she told her family about it, they did not receive it well. Dutee has since then been fighting the social stigma attached to the community. In the Commonwealth Games 2022 too, Dutee was seen raising the LGBTQ+ community flag to raise awareness about it. 

On Friday (December 4) evening, Dutee posted a pic from a wedding with her girlfriend that sparked the controversy of her marriage. In the pic, Dutee and Monalisa are sitting on the wedded couple's couch, making a heart shape. The caption with the photo read: "Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will."

Her fans and Indian public in general is confused whether the couple are already married or not. Some have been congratulating her on the wedding while others are debating whether the wedding is legal or not. Because Dutee's caption was very generic, we are not sure whether she has wedded Monalisa or not. 

Check out the picture below and the reactions to the same:

Not to forget, Dutee is an Olympian and one of the best from the country in Athletics. In the women's category, she holds the 100m national record with a timing of 11.17 seconds, which she achieved at the Indian Grand Prix IV at Patiala in 2021.

"LGBT+ athletes should be made to feel safe and comfortable, being their usual selves without fear of persecution or death. I had sleepless nights, but now things have changed for the better. I never thought this would happen one day and I would be invited as the brand ambassador of CWG." Dutee had told PTI during the Commonwealth Games ceremony. 

