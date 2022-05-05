हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tops

TOPS approves extension of Neeraj Chopra's international training in Turkey, to spend an additional of Rs 5.5 lakh

The financial assistance with cover Chopra's training cost at Gloria Sports Arena along with his and Dr Klaus's accommodation, travel, food, and Medical Insurance expenses among others.

TOPS approves extension of Neeraj Chopra&#039;s international training in Turkey, to spend an additional of Rs 5.5 lakh
Source/Twitter

Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Division has approved a proposal by Neeraj Chopra and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to provide financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh approximately for an extension of the Olympic gold medallist's training camp at Gloria Sports Arena, in Antalya, Turkey.

Chopra and his coach, Dr Klaus Bartonietz have been in Turkey since the end of March 2022 and will now continue their training at the Antalya camp for another 14 days as Chopra prepares for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Athletics World Championships.

The financial assistance with cover Chopra's training cost at Gloria Sports Arena along with his and Dr Klaus's accommodation, travel, food, and Medical Insurance expenses among others.

It will also include a daily allowance of 50 dollars each for both Chopra and Dr Klaus Bartonietz for any other expenses they might require during their stay.

