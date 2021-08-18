हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Athletic Championships

U-20 World Athletics Championships: Indian mixed 4x400m relay team wins bronze in Nairobi

The Indian quartet of Bharat S, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked 3:20.60 seconds to finish third in the final.

U-20 World Athletics Championships: Indian mixed 4x400m relay team wins bronze in Nairobi
File image (Source: Twitter)

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team on Wednesday (August 18) won a bronze to clinch the country's fifth medal in the history of the U-20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Indian quartet of Bharat S, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked 3:20.60 seconds to finish third in the final.

Nigeria and Poland won the gold and silver medals with timings of 3:19.70s and 3:19.80s respectively.

India had entered the final as the second-best team overall with a championship record timing of 3:23.36s in the heat races held in the morning.

The record was, however, short-lived as the athletes from Nigeria improved it by finishing their race in heat 2 with a timing of 3:21.66s.

Before Wednesday's bronze in mixed 4x400m relay, India had won medals through Seema Antil (bronze in discus throw, 2002), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (bronze in discus throw, 2014), Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (gold in javelin throw, 2016) and Hima Das (gold in 400m, 2018) in the world U-20 meet.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Athletic ChampionshipsIndia relay team
Next
Story

Formula 1 boss lady 'murdered' by husband after found with 'lover' in bedroom

Must Watch

PT49S

DNA: ITBP Sniffer Dogs also return to India in evacuation during Afghanistan crisis