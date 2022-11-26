topStoriesenglish
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in Team India's do-or-die match vs Blackcaps?

Nov 26, 2022

The recently concluded T20I series between India and New Zealand was heavily influenced by rain. The first one-day international (ODI) played in Auckland, however, was not delayed because of rain. Hamilton's Seddon Park is where the second ODI is slated to take place. Rain is predicted to interfere in the second ODI. According to AccuWeather, there is a 97% chance of precipitation and a 19% chance of thunderstorms. With 96 per cent cloud cover, rain is expected to fall for about four hours during the day. A shorter game is possible as a result of this.

Hamilton's temperature, meanwhile, might range from 16 to 18 degrees Celsius. The predicted wind speed is 43 kmph. If we look at Seddon Park, the pitch is conducive to batting. The Kiwis scored 333 runs while batting against the Netherlands in the last game held in Hamilton. The average ODI score on this surface is 240.

New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the first One Day International played in Auckland. Tom Latham scored 145 runs off 104 balls, and captain Kane Williamson also played an innings that produced 94 runs. Latham and Williamson combined for a 221-run partnership to defeat New Zealand. Williamson chose to bowl first after winning the toss. India got off to a strong start. Shikhar Dhawan, the captain, and Shubman Gill, each struck fifty runs as the opening pair, putting together a 124-run partnership. Additionally, Shreyas Iyer scored an outstanding 80-run knock. India passed the 300-run threshold thanks to Washington Sundar's blitz in the dying stages. India managed to score 306 runs in 20 overs while losing six wickets.

The Indian bowlers made a strong start in the first few overs of the New Zealand batting order, but they were unable to build on it. Kiwis were stumbling at 88 for three at one stage. Notably, Hardik Pandya led India to a 1-0 victory in the T20I series.

