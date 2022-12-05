Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch JAI vs HAR online and on TV channel?

Jaipur Pink Panthers have earned a spot in the playoffs, just like Puneri Paltan. They now lead the standings with a record of 14 wins and 6 losses. With 264 raid points, Arjun Deshwal has been their most prolific match-winner in Season 9. With 68 and 56 raid points, respectively, V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari have also made their presence known. Ankush has excelled on defence in his first season, earning a staggering 76 tackle points as a result. Sahul Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri have each contributed 36 and 29 tackle points, respectively, while Sunil Kumar has excelled on defence with 55 tackle points.

Contrarily, the Haryana Steelers have eight victories, nine defeats, and two draws. They will want to win all of their remaining games in order to maintain their chances of making the playoffs. The primary offensive threats for the Steelers have been Manjeet (141 raid points) and Meetu Sharma (132 raid points). K. Prapanjan, Rakesh Narwal, and Vinay are also members of their raiding unit, and each one of them has the potential to help the Steelers. With 53 tackle points, Jaideep Dahiya has been their top tackler on the defensive side. Both Mohit Nandal (40 tackle points) and Nitin Rawal (28 tackle points) have contributed to his success.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

There have been 11 games between the Haryana Steelers and the Jaipur Pink Panthers. While Haryana Steelers have triumphed three times, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won six games. Two games ended in draws.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers will be played on Monday, December 5.

Where will the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.