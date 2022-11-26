topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
U.P. YODDHAS VS PATNA PIRATES 2022

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch UP vs PTN online and on TV channel?

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, LIVE Streaming Details: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 all you need to know. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 07:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch UP vs PTN online and on TV channel?

U.P. Yoddhas are coming off a victory and enter the game on Saturday with a record of eight wins, six losses, and two ties in the PKL Season 9. The Yoddhas' primary attacking threats have been Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, who have amassed 156 and 132 raid points, respectively. For the Yoddhas, Rohit Tomar has also recently displayed strong play; he currently has 47 raid points. For the Yoddhas, Ashu Singh and Sumit have each recorded 41 tackle points on defence. With 27 tackle points, the seasoned Nitesh Kumar has also contributed.

Also Read: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PUN vs TEL online and on TV channel?

With seven victories, seven defeats, and three ties, Patna Pirates sit seventh in the rankings. They lost yesterday night and will be anxious to win against the Yoddhas to make amends. They will be counting on Sachin (148 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (114 raid points) to play their best attack in order to defeat U.P. Yoddhas. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who has amassed 59 tackle points so far, is one of the league's top defensive players for the Pirates. Sunil and the team's captain, Neeraj Kumar, both contributed with 37 and 24 tackle points, respectively.

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Twelve games have been played between U.P. Yoddhas and Patna Pirates. While Patna Pirates have won seven games, U.P. Yoddhas have only won four. One game resulted in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates will be played on Saturday, November 26.

Where will the match between U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team

Defenders: Sumit, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

All-Rounders: Rohit Tomar, Monu

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Gulia

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Rohit Gulia

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates starting 7

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Rohit Tomar, James Kamweti, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Live Tv

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates 2022 U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022U.P. Yoddhas team 2022 Patna Pirates team 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9PKL match Live Score U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates live score U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates 2022 U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates dream 11 prediction UP vs PTN live UP vs PTN match pkl UP vs PTN live streaming UP vs PTN  match tv channel UP vs PTN match onlinevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule season 9pkl 2022 points tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule venuetoday pkl matchpkl season 9 team players listpkl season 9 time tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 matchespro kabaddi live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?