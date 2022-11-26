U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch UP vs PTN online and on TV channel?

U.P. Yoddhas are coming off a victory and enter the game on Saturday with a record of eight wins, six losses, and two ties in the PKL Season 9. The Yoddhas' primary attacking threats have been Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, who have amassed 156 and 132 raid points, respectively. For the Yoddhas, Rohit Tomar has also recently displayed strong play; he currently has 47 raid points. For the Yoddhas, Ashu Singh and Sumit have each recorded 41 tackle points on defence. With 27 tackle points, the seasoned Nitesh Kumar has also contributed.

With seven victories, seven defeats, and three ties, Patna Pirates sit seventh in the rankings. They lost yesterday night and will be anxious to win against the Yoddhas to make amends. They will be counting on Sachin (148 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (114 raid points) to play their best attack in order to defeat U.P. Yoddhas. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who has amassed 59 tackle points so far, is one of the league's top defensive players for the Pirates. Sunil and the team's captain, Neeraj Kumar, both contributed with 37 and 24 tackle points, respectively.

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Twelve games have been played between U.P. Yoddhas and Patna Pirates. While Patna Pirates have won seven games, U.P. Yoddhas have only won four. One game resulted in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates will be played on Saturday, November 26.

Where will the match between U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team

Defenders: Sumit, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

All-Rounders: Rohit Tomar, Monu

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Gulia

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Rohit Gulia

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates starting 7

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Rohit Tomar, James Kamweti, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.