UFC

UFC 234: Israel Adesanya defeats Anderson Silva after middleweight champion Robert Whittaker's withdrawal

Adesanya dominated round 1, landing jabs and outside leg kicks to the body at regular intervals. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ufc

Israel Adesanya emerged victorious against legendary former champion Anderson Silva in an exciting contest, with the latter holding his own in all three rounds of the contest. The fight was elevated to the main event, following the unexpected withdrawal of middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. 

According to ESPN, Whittaker underwent emergency surgery in order to repair a hernia, which sidelined him from a much-awaited contest against Kelvin Gastelum. The boxer was taken to hospital after complaining of abdominal pain just hours before the event.

“This was a freak, freak injury,” UFC president Dana White told ESPN. “It’s one of those situations where if it had popped out during the fight, it could have been fatal for him.”

Adesanya dominated Round 1, landing jabs and outside leg kicks to the body at regular intervals. However, Silva ensured a fairly well-fought out contest with a rock-solid defence which prevented the former from gaining complete control. 

However despite a formidable performance in the remaining 2 Rounds, the former champion failed to sway the opinion of the judges in his favour.  

UFCIsrael AdesanyaAnderson SilvaRobert Whittaker
