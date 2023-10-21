EXCLUSIVE: Tutor Turned Fighter; How Anshul Jubli Became Poster Boy Of Indian MMA, Read All About His Journey

The stage is set in Abu Dhabi for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 294 as India's Anshul Jubli is ready to make his debut in the competition against Mike Breeden. The event is headlined by a lightweight championship fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Still, the name trending in Asia and around the globe is 'King Of Lions' Anshul Jubli. The boy from Uttarakhand will script history on Saturday becoming the first fighter from India to step into the octagon of UFC.

Let us take you through Anshul's journey to the Ultimate Fight Championship. Everyone got to know the name 'Jubli' when he won the Road of UFC final against Indonesia's Jeka Saragih but his journey started way back whether we talk about fighting amateur fights or fighting in India's best MMA tournament AKA the Matrix Fight Night (MFN). (UFC 294: Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden LIVE Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Indian MMA Star's Debut Online, On Laptop And TV)

To start off, the most interesting and shocking fact about his story is that he was not even planning to become a professional MMA fighter until he passed Class 12. Why is that shocking? Some prepare to become the best fighters in their country since teenage and still fail to do so - writing names here would be a disrespect to their hard work that's why we will continue our focus on Anshul's story.

His plan was to get into the Indian Army and prepare for CDS exam and for that, he started MMA to collect certificates to show his interviewees that he was not sitting idly in his free time after passing class 12. (EXCLUSIVE: Anshul Jubli Reveals What Fueled Him Up To Win Road To UFC)

When asked about what was his idealogy before starting MMA, Anshul revealed, "I started doing MMA in 2015 to collect certificates because I was preparing myself for Combined Defence Services (CDA) Examination. I knew I will not do good or extremely outstanding in my studies so I decided to start fighting so I could show my selectors that I was doing this during my free time."

People from my country giving me so much love. I'm truly blessed and honoured. I got this opportunity to represent India in the world biggest MMA stage @ufc



Please tune in and watch the fight between 7:30pm to 8:30pm on 21st October on sony ten2 and ten 3. #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/0R2D04ErXU — Anshul Jubli (@anshuljubli_) October 19, 2023

It's been a topsy-turvy ride for Anshul due to his career-changing profession and tight financial situation. However, he did not giveup until the end and always got back up when life throwed him down to reach where he is today.

Cut short to 2015, Anshul started his journey in MMA with only the aim of getting certificates. After 2 years, he saw his potential compared to others in the gym and eventually fell in love with the sport which drove him to not look back.

Later, he moved to Delhi for training but before that, he saved some money by teaching tuitions to kids.

"I needed money to go to Delhi and the best option to earn was through tuition as I was good at mathematics. I did it for around one year. I saved a lot of money as I was never a guy who used to spend money on expensive things," Anshul told a Zeenews journalist during an interaction in New Delhi.

Compared to Dehradun, Delhi is an expensive city and Anshul realised that after 3 months when his budget of 8-9 months got exhausted way before his expectation. However, with help from friends and family, Anshul made sure nothing will stop him from achieving his dream. He turned pro in 2019, known as the 'King of Lions' Anshul is still undefeated after fighting a handful of amateur fights and professional as well.

The famous clip of Jubli roaring, "Namaste UFC, India is here!" went viral after he won the Road to UFC and became the first Indian to sign a contract with the biggest industry in the fighting business. He is son of a BSF Officer and he has lit up the name of Mixed Martial Arts in the country. Born in Bhatwari village near Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, Anshil is surely not returning home empty handed.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the premier organization in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Established in 1993, it has evolved into a global phenomenon. UFC hosts events where fighters of diverse disciplines, including boxing, wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Muay Thai, compete in a caged octagon. With a fervent fan base and a roster of elite athletes, UFC has played a pivotal role in popularizing MMA. Its charismatic fighters, like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, have become household names, and the sport's rapid growth has brought increased legitimacy and regulation. UFC continues to push the boundaries of combat sports, both in terms of entertainment and athleticism.