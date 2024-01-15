UFC Event Coming To India? Social Media Page Of Ultimate Fighting Championship Drops Major Hint - WATCH

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) have shared a video which is a teaser of their upcoming plans to visit India. The trailer of UFC coming to India has set the internet on fire. The post was also shared by India's Anshul Jubli who recently made his debut in the competition. (EXCLUSIVE: Anshul Jubli Reveals What Fueled Him Up To Win Road To UFC)

Watch the video here:

Anshul made his debut against American fighter Mike Breeden in UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Breeden K.Oed Jubli in the third round with a fury of punches to finish the fight. (UFC 294: Fans React After Anshul Jubli Gets Bewildered By Mike Breeden - Watch)

Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) has secured the broadcasting rights for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal for the next five years. Fans from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can enjoy UFC telecasts in Telugu on TEN4, in addition to English, Hindi, and Tamil.

To promote sports and elevate it to a ubiquitous status, each country requires standout athletes. Conor McGregor achieved this for Ireland, emerging as a dominant force in the industry and attaining global fame. Similarly, Indian enthusiasts anticipate a similar impact from Anshul Jubli. Despite facing a setback in his debut with a disappointing loss, he aspires to leave a lasting impression and has already inspired many to tune in to watch UFC. In the buildup to his eagerly anticipated comeback, he recently took to Instagram to reveal his participation in a music video, collaborating with his close friend Amit Bhadana.