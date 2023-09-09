Watch: Great Khali Teaches John Cena Punjabi, WWE Superstar Says, 'Chakde Patte'

The Great Khali is known for his Instagram videos nowadays after leaving professional entertainment wrestling. The former WWE superstar has produced numerous viral videos which have been loved by his fans on the internet. Recently, he took on Instagram once again to share a video with John Cena which is going viral at the moment.

Khali was seen teaching the American professional wrestler Hindi and Punjabi on camera. Checkout the video below:

“I tried to teach Hindi to John Cena,” The Great Khali wrote on the caption of his post. (Watch: Massive Crowd Fight Breaks Out In Hyderabad Between John Cena Fans)

In the video, Khali is heard asking Cena if he wants to learn Hindi to which he replied that he would love to do that. The video posted by Khali is about 18 hours old and it already has close to 2 million views on it with plenty of fans expressing their love in the comments section as well.