Watch: Massive Crowd Fight Breaks Out In Hyderabad Between John Cena Fans

John Cena has been the face of WWE for over 15 years now and the craze for the professional entertainment wrestler around the globe is just impossible to explain. WWE planned a special treat for wrestling and Cena fans by organizing an event in India's Hyderabad. As Cena walked out to his famous song 'You Can't See Me', a fight among the crowd broke down moments later over his T-shirt which he tossed to the fans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Watch the video here:

Fans expressed their gratitude to WWE for bringing their childhood superhero John Cena to India. A fan even wrote on X (Formerly known as Twitter, 'My Childhood was incomplete without WWE, thankyou King.' All the fans witnessed the event in Hyderabad named 'WWE Superstar Spectacle'.

Cena teamed up with Seth Rollins and both superstars delivered a classic entertaining match. They faced some difficulty in the start but eventually emerged victorious as usual.

Cena himself expressed his love for India and WWE fans in the country by posting a Tweet that said, "Thankyou" tagging WWEIndia's official social media handle.

In August 2023, Cena revealed his excitement to come to India as he wrote, "Cannot wait to reunite with the WWE family live on Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the first time ever in India. The time is now. C U all very soon! WWE, WWE India."

Cena has been part of the Hollywood industry nowadays and has featured in some big blockbusters like Fast And Furious, DC movie 'Suicide Squad' and many more.

"Man, I wish I was still there every day. I just can't. My body can't do it anymore and I don't want to give the consumer a bad product. That's a thing that I learned from those veterans at that time. Guys like Eddie just would risk so much. He's like, 'I'm never gonna give the consumer a bad product. I don't care how I feel. I don't care how I feel physically, I don't care what baggage I have mentally. When I'm on, they paid good money and I'm gonna go out there and give everything I have and sometimes find it when it's not there," the 46-year-old wrestling icon revealed during an interaction with Busted Open Radio.