Tokyo silver-medallist India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu write history at the Commonwealth Games 2022 when she lifted 88kgs in Snatch to make news Games record. Mirabai, who won gold in CWG 2022, managed to defend it successfully with another gold medal win. 

Watch her CWG record lift:

Chanu created a CWG record even in the Clean and Jerk event, lifting a record 113kg. Her average was 201 (88 in snatch + 113 in C and J). With this gold, The Tokyo silver medallist has managed to successfully defend her title. She made the contest look one sided. She made her first clean and jerk lift of 109kg, and them improved it to 113kg, to total 201 kg. She finishes 29kg clear of her nearest rival. She made a statement that her silver medal win in Tokyo was not a fluke. She remains one of the toughest competitors in the sport.

Talking about her stunning career, The Manipuri weightlifter bagged a silver medal for India on the opening day of the prestigious showpiece event in the 49 Kg weight category lifting 202 Kg (87+115) (including both snatch and clean & jerk).The 28-year-old bagged her first Commonwealth Games medal in Glasgow in 2014 by winning a silver in the 48 Kg weight category. In Rio Olympics 2016 she failed but bounced back two years later to win a gold medal in the 2017 World Championship.She carried it with her rich run of form to win a gold medal in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018. But her real test came in 2021 in Tokyo Olympics when she bounced back from her previous Olympics debacle to become the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in the Olympics and only the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari who won a bronze in Sydney Olympics 2000.

