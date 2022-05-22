India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who became only the second individual gold medallist from country at the Tokyo Games 2022, will begin his season in June at a meet in Finland.

Speaking to a group of journalists over a Zoom call, Neeraj informed about his schedule, saying that he aims to go past the elusive 90m mark and finish big at the World Championships.

"I am starting my season in Finland, some 45 days before the World Championships which is the most important event this season for me. And this season, of course, I will be looking to break the 90m mark," he said.

On Sunday (May 21), Neeraj posted the first glimpse of his throws post the Olympics success. He is currently training at a training facililty in Antalya. The video seems to be from the same camp.

Watch it here:

In Turkey, Neeraj is working hard with his coach Klaus Bartonietz on his strength and said that he is now training at full speed and is throwing with javelins and medicine balls. Some of the key events he is targetting this season is the World Championships, Diamond Leagues and the Commonwealth Games.

"At the end I would just like to say, the pressure and responsibility after the Tokyo gold medal, I would get to know how much of it is there only when I start throwing in the competition. Let's see how I go."