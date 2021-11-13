WATCH — Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, footballer Sunil Chhetri receive Khel Ratna award

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was awarded the Major Dhaynchand Khel Ratna award on Saturday (November 13) at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Neeraj had an outstanding 2021 as this year in August he clinched the gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Apart from Neeraj, the other athletes who are getting the award are silver medal-winning wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and Paralympic Games medallists Avani Lekhara, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal, Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh along with cricketer Mithali Raj and national football team skipper Sunil Chhetri.

Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist @Neeraj_chopra1 receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan#NationalSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/BENsaS3zQX — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 13, 2021

Tokyo Olympics Silver medalist @ravidahiya60 receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan#NationalSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/Nd3MveG5fr — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 13, 2021

Besides the 12 Khel Ratna award winners, there is a thick list of national sports awards winners that includes names of 39 athletes including history-making fencer Bhavani Devi, woman hockey player Vandana Katariya, 16 male hockey players who were part of the team that won a historic bronze medal after a gap of four decades at the Tokyo Olympics, and Paralympics medallist Bhavina Patel - were given the Arjuna Award.

