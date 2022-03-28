WATCH: Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind

India's gold medallist from Tokyo Olympics 2020 Neeraj Chopra was awarded the Padma Shri award on March 28 (Sunday) at the Rashtrapti Bhawan.

#WATCH | Tokyo Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/S1NLkkc2J7 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

He received the award from the hands of President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

When the award was announced, he had thanked his fans and well-wishers for all the support he has got over the years.

"Humbled and honoured to know that I have been named as a recipient of the Padma Shri award and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. I thank you all for your good wishes and blessings and will continue to work hard to do my best for the nation," he said.