हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neeraj Chopra

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind

India's gold medallist from Tokyo Olympics 2020 Neeraj Chopra was awarded the Padma Shri award on March 28 (Sunday) at the Rashtrapti Bhawan.

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Source: Twitter

India's gold medallist from Tokyo Olympics 2020 Neeraj Chopra was awarded the Padma Shri award on March 28 (Sunday) at the Rashtrapti Bhawan.

He received the award from the hands of President of India Ram Nath Kovind. 

When the award was announced, he had thanked his fans and well-wishers for all the support he has got over the years.  

"I thank you all for your good wishes and blessings and will continue to work hard to do my best for the nation,” he said.

"Humbled and honoured to know that I have been named as a recipient of the Padma Shri award and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. I thank you all for your good wishes and blessings and will continue to work hard to do my best for the nation," he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neeraj ChopraPadma Shri awardPadma Shri award listRamnath Kovind
Next
Story

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: World champion Max Verstappen snatches first win of season, Ferarri’s Charles Leclerc second

Must Watch

PT14M43S

CM Kejriwal held a press conference, see what Kejriwal said?