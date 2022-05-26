India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra has just launched a campaign called #JavRun challenge in which a participant can post a video of them throwing a javelin.

The newest participant is former WWE wrestler The Great Khali.

In a recent video posted by Tokyo gold medallist on his social media, he could be seen giving a javelin to the wrestling giant and asking to throw the javelin as long as possible.

The Great Khali too shows keen interest and throws the javelin a long far.

Check out the video here:

Neeraj launched his YouTube channel in March with an aim to motivate the next generation of Indian athletes.

"I am now excited to start my own channel with the hope of helping the next generation of Indian athletes. Through my channel, I will aim to give a glimpse of my fitness and training regimen to followers, while also putting out interesting content from my life and travels as an athlete," Chopra had said.

"I have a special connection with YouTube since I followed all the javelin greats from across the world on the platform as a young javelin thrower. I continue to learn a lot by watching videos on the platform, both for my sport and for entertainment in between training sessions," he added.

Neeraj will begin his 'delayed' season on June 14 at Paavo Nurmi Hames in Turku, Finland. He plays in two more events in June: Kuortane Games in Finland and Stockholm Diamond League.

In July, he will be playing in World Championships in Oregon. In August, the Olympic champion will be busy in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. It will be followed by Monaco Diamond League and then Lausanne Diamond League. His season will come to an end with Zurich Diamond League final.

He has already reached Finland to begin training for the first championship since Tokyo.