Neeraj Chopra broke his own national record with his first attempt throw at the Stockholm Diamond League on Thursday (July 1). He threw a record 89.94m in only his first attempt and that was enough for him to finish in top 2. However, Neeraj missed his 90m target by a whisker. When the season began, Neeraj had said that he is eyeing to go past the elusive 90m mark in this season. The fact that he missed it by just 0.06m must be frustrating. However, Neeraj was happy with the effort despite not coming first at the event.

"Today, I feel good and after the first throw, I thought I could throw even over 90m today. But it is OK as I have more competitions coming this year," Chopra said after his second place finish.

Right after the event, Neeraj was embraced by the fans outside the stadium. There were some Indian fans who had gathered at the stadium to watch the Tokyo champion in action. Neeraj clicked selfie with them and signed autographs. Neeraj was to leave before he spotted an elder man waving at him. He went up to him and touched his feet before running back to catch his vehicle back to hotel.

Watch:

So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1 __Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you __ pic.twitter.com/jjo9OxHABt — Your __ (@ijnani) June 30, 2022

Neeraj has been exceptional since the 2020 Olympics Gold medal. He recorded 89.30m in Paavo Nurmi Games t set a new national record. He broke the same record at the Diamond League in Stockholm. Neeraj also threw 86.69m at the Kuortane Games.