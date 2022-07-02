Star Indian shuttler and two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu is known for her dance skills as well alongside her badminton talent. The shuttler has previously danced to the viral 'Kacha Badam' and songs from South Indian films. She recently posted another dance video as she taps her feet on a western song. In that video, Sindhu is also boasting her supreme fitness. She is looking gorgeous of course. But at the same time, the fans can see her abs. Sindhu is among the fittest athletes in the country and it shows when she plays a sport like badminton which is a high-intensity sport, that takes a lot from your body.

Watch Sindhu's dance below.

A few days back Sindhu also posted a video where she is jumping in elation at a sea side. She is wearing black swimsuit and there is limit to her happiness in this throwback video from a seaside vacation.

Watch it below.

Sindhu loses in Malaysia Open

Sindhu crashed out in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open Super 750 badminton after losing to nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in a hard-fought three-game contest on Friday.

Sindhu, seeded seventh, squandered a game lead to lose 13-21 21-15 21-13 to the second seed Tai Tzu, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics.

By virtue of the win, the Chinese Taipei shuttler extended her domination over the Indian ace, leading 16-5 on head-to-head record. Sindhu has now lost six matches on the trot against Tai Tzu.

Sindhu is focussed on her career

The one thing that sets apart this special athlete is her focus on her career. There is nothing really that distracts her from her aim. Not many know but Sindhu had given up social media, her mobile phone and her favourite food as well as ice cream to help get better for the Rio Olympics in 2016. As a result, she finished with a silver medal at the Games. And before Tokyo Olympics 2020 as well, all her attention had shifted to her game and everything else mattered later.