WATCH: Spectator gallery collapses at Kabaddi championship leaves several injured in Telangana

The inaugural day of the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship witnessed a shocking incident when one of the jam-packed audience stands at the venue collapsed and left several people injured. The incident took place in Telangana's Suryapet on Monday (March 22).

The incident took place during the opening ceremony of the event and the exact reason behind the collapse is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the injured people have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. However, all players and referees were safe.

Several people have suffered injuries as a gallery collapsed in a stadium at a national-level Kabaddi tournament in Suryapet in Telangana. #SuryapetIncident #Telangana#SeveralInjured #GalleryCollapsed pic.twitter.com/iyadyvIIDX — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) March 22, 2021

The tournament was scheduled to be played from March 22 to March 23 with future stars of Indian kabaddi battling it out in India's premier junior inter-state kabaddi championship.

Defending champions Sports Authority of India (SAI) were set to take on Bihar in the opening match in the Boys category while Haryana were to lock horns with Jammu and Kashmir in the inaugural match in the Girls category on Monday.

Over 1500 participants from 29 states are expected to take part in the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship and the sporting event has been organised by Telangana Kabaddi Association, in association with Kabaddi Association of Suryapet District at SP Office grounds in Suryapet.

A total of 105 matches were to be played across the four-day competition with 29 and 28 boys and girls’ team respectively. But, it remains to be seen whether the tournament goes ahead after the collapse of the audience gallery on Monday.