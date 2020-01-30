हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
We are completely devastated: Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant has spoken out for the first time since her husband and daughter Gianna's demise in a helicopter crash. Vanessa said the family is 'completely devastated' by the tragedy.

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant has spoken out for the first time since her husband and daughter Gianna's demise in a helicopter crash. Vanessa said the family is 'completely devastated' by the tragedy.

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe - the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna - a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she wrote on her Instagram account.

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever," Vanessa added.

Retired NBA star Kobe was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in southern California on Sunday. Bryant was travelling with at least three other people and his daughter in his private helicopter when it went down.
 

