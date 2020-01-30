We are completely devastated: Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant has spoken out for the first time since her husband and daughter Gianna's demise in a helicopter crash. Vanessa said the family is 'completely devastated' by the tragedy.

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe - the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna - a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she wrote on her Instagram account.

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever," Vanessa added.

Retired NBA star Kobe was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in southern California on Sunday. Bryant was travelling with at least three other people and his daughter in his private helicopter when it went down.

