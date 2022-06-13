हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Youth World Championships 2022

Weightlifter Gurunaidu Sanapathi becomes Youth World Champion in Mexico

Source: Twitter

Gurunaidu Sanapathi has become India's first weightlifter to win a gold at the IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico. The 16-year-old claimed the yellow metal with a total effort of 230kg (104kg+126kg) in the boy's 55kg event late on Sunday night (June 12).

While Sanapathi, the 2020 Asian Youth Weightlifitng Championships bronze medallist, stood on top of the podium, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ali Majeed 229kg (105kg+124kg) came in second and Yerassyl Umrov of Kazakhstan 224kg (100kg+124kg) third.

Besides Sanapathi, compatriot Soumya S. Dalvi bagged the bronze in her event on the second day of competitions. Maharashtra's Dalvi, a two-time Khelo India Youth gold medallist, heaved 148kg (65kg+83kg) to claim the third spot in the 45kg girl's event behind Rose J Ramos of Philipines 155kg (70kg+85kg) and Venezuela Kerlys M. Montilla 153kg (71kg+82kg). The other Indian in the fray, R Bhavani finished eighth with a best effort of 132kg (57kg+75kg).

India's tally at the word event now stands at four medals. On the opening day of competition, Akansha Kishor Vyavhare and Vijay Prajapati had won silver medals in their respective events. India had not participated in the previous edition of the tournament which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last year.

