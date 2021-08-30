When Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Sumit Antil competed against javelin's poster boy Neeraj Chopra

India's poster boy in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra commended para athlete Sumit Antil for bagging a gold medal in the men's javelin final F64 category at the ongoing Tara Paralympics. Not only Sumit bagged India's second gold at the megaevent but he also went on to create a new world record.

The F64 category is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Sonepat in Haryana, recorded his world record throw at 68.55m, which he achieved in his fifth attempt. In a total of six attempts, Sumit went on to better the previous world record of 62.88m, also set by him, five times. His series read 66.95, 68.08, 65.27, 66.71, 68.55 and foul.

Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.

Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Soon after the event, Neeraj, who won a gold in men's javelin at Tokyo Olympics, took to Twitter and hailed Sumit's show, calling it a 'khatarnak' performance.

ख़तरनाक performance भाई सुमित proud of you https://t.co/CNUDDtPAc7 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 30, 2021

Neeraj and Sumit have competed against each other in the able-bodied Indian Grand Prix series 3 on March 5 in Patiala.

Sumit had then recorded his best throw measuring 66.43m and finished seventh at the event. Neeraj, on the other hand, touched 88.07m, which stands as his best throw so far and is also the national record. During the Olympics final, Neeraj touched 87.58m to win the gold medal.

Sumit was an an able-bodied wrestler until he lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015. A para athlete hailing from his village then initiated him to the sport in 2018. He has also won a silver in the F64 javelin throw at the 2019 World Championships in Dubai.

- with PTI inputs