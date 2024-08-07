Who Is Avinash Sable? The Indian Poised To Win A Medal At Paris Olympics 2024

In the world of athletics, where endurance meets precision, Avinash Sable has emerged as a shining beacon for Indian sports. From humble beginnings in Maharashtra to international stardom, his journey is nothing short of inspirational. Let’s dive into the meteoric rise of this remarkable athlete and explore how he became India's premier steeplechase champion. Born on September 13, 1994, in Mandwa, Maharashtra, Avinash Mukund Sable's early life was marked by hardship. Growing up in a family of farmers, he faced numerous challenges, including a daily six-kilometer walk to school due to the lack of public transportation. Despite these struggles, Sable's initial dreams didn’t involve sports; rather, he aimed to join the army to support his family.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar Stars In Her First Poster: 10 Key Insights Into Her Remarkable Journey - In Pics

The Army’s Influence

Sable’s path to athletic greatness began with his recruitment into the Indian Army. Assigned to the 5 Mahar regiment, he was stationed in diverse climates, from the freezing temperatures of Siachen to the scorching heat of Rajasthan. It was during his army tenure that Sable’s latent athletic potential was discovered. He joined the army’s athletics program in 2015, initially competing in cross-country events. His raw talent quickly became apparent, setting the stage for his future in steeplechase.

Breaking Through

Sable's transition to steeplechase came after a serendipitous suggestion from his coach, Amrish Kumar. Despite a challenging start, including an injury and weight gain that led some to doubt his future, Sable’s resilience shone through. By 2018, he had not only recovered but also set a new national record in the 3000m steeplechase, clocking 8:29.88 at the Open Nationals.

His determination was further exemplified in 2019, when he broke the national record twice at the World Championships in Doha, eventually securing a place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Sable became the first Indian male steeplechaser to qualify for the Olympics since 1952.

Record-Breaking Performances

Avinash Sable’s record-breaking feats didn’t end at the World Championships. His relentless pursuit of excellence led him to surpass his own national records multiple times. At the Paris Diamond League in 2024, he set a new benchmark with a time of 8:09.91, solidifying his status as India’s premier steeplechaser.

Sable's achievements also include a silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he narrowly missed out on gold. His performance at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou was a highlight, where he clinched the gold medal with a Games record timing of 8:19.50.

A Bright Future

Avinash Sable’s impact extends beyond his impressive records. His story of perseverance and success serves as a beacon for aspiring athletes across India. Not only has he set national records in the 3000m steeplechase and half marathon, but he also holds the national record for the 5000m. His recent achievements and consistent performance at international events have made him a symbol of hope and inspiration in Indian athletics.