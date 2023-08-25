WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt passed away at just 36 years of age on August 24. The news of his death has shocked his fans and the whole of WWE Universe. Born in Brooksville in Florida on May 23 of 1987, Wyatt made his debut at the Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009 where he beat Brian Jossie. Wyatt completed in various competitions of WWE events like Smackdown and SummerSlam. Not to forget, Bray is son of a WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda. His grandfather was the legendary wrestler and footballer Blackjack Mulligan.

Bray's first and only wife was Samantha Rotunda, who is a real estate agent in Florida. He fell in love with Samantha in college. In 2012, the then couple decided to enter the nuptial chamber and got married. In 2017, after five years of marriage, they got separated. The Sun magazine reports that the reason of their divorce was Bray stepping out on their marriage. Even while married, Bray found love again. The woman was Jojo Offerman.



Below pics are of Samantha. On the right is her husband Dan Pixley.

Jojo is a professional wrestler herself. She is known for her appearance in the reality show called Total Divas. She was also a ring announcer for WWE and RAW.

On April 2022, Jojo had revealed on her Instagram that she and Bray were engaged and were soon going to get married."A million times YES! I love you Windham and I can't wait to marry you (even though it feels like we're already...", she has written on her Instagram.

Bray has four kids, two with Jojo ad two with ex-wife Samantha, who is now married to Dan Pixley. Samantha and Bray had moved on but they had ensured that they were good parents to their kids. Bray has two daughters with Samantha named Cadyn and Kendyl while he has one son and daughter with Jojo named Knash Sixx and Hyrie Von respectively.

Below pics are of Jojo. In one of the pics we can see Bray.

WWE Hall of Famer and the Chief Content Officer of WWE Triple H informed the world of sad passing away of Bray early morning as per Indian time on August 24. He wrote: "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

The cause of his death is reported to be heart attack. WWE also put out a statement “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, August 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans"