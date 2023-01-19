Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? The WFI president accused of sexual harassment of female wrestlers by Vinesh Phogat, Read here

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment of female wrestlers by star wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Many wrestlers, almost all top stars from the sport in the country, have sat in the protest to dismiss the current setup at WFI due to many wrongdoings and bad state of affairs. Vinesh went on to say thet the current prez even mentally tortured her after she failed to bring a medal from Tokyo Olympics 2020. There is a lot of weightage in the words of wrestlers like Vinesh and Bajrang Punia and as a result, the centre has asked WFI to reply on the same accusation within 3 days.

'He SEXUALLY harassed girls': Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president with big charges, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh called her THIS

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

Apart from being the president of WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is also a six-term Member of Parliament from BJP. He beglongs to Gonda region and has been chosen as MP six times from Gonda, Kaiserganj and Balramput constituecies. Out of 6 elections that he won, 5 times he fought on BJP ticket and only once on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Brij Bhushan is a former wrestler who played the sport in his youth. He then shifted his focus to student politics in 1980s and started taking part in active politics.

Politics is something that he was always interested in. Not just him but Brij Bhushan's family too is involved in active politics. His wife Ketki Devi Singh has been president of the Gonda Zila Panchayat whereas his son Prateek Bhushan is a two-time MLA from Gonda Sadar.

He has denied the charges made by th wrestlers, saying that he is ready to be hanged if they are proved right. "There is no truth in any of the allegations. Why should I quit? Even if one woman wrestler comes and proves the sexual harassment charge, I am ready to be hanged. There is an industrialist behind it (conspiracy)," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

"There can be an investigation by the CBI or police. There is no dictatorship. These same wrestlers had met me a week back and did not say anything," he added.