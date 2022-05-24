World beater Nikhat Zareen vows to become 'an Olympic champion' one day

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen entered history books when she became only the 10th Indian to win a gold medal at the World boxing championships a few days ago.

The 25-year-old boxer from Telangana did that with a dominant 5-0 win over Thailand`s Jitpong Jutamas in the 52 kg final. In the process, she became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

On May 26 (Tuesday), the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday felicitated all three medal winners of the 12th IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, which was also attended by the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zareen thanked the federation and also said that she is working hard to become an Olympic champion one day.

"I thank everyone for felicitating and encouraging us today. I promise, I will keep working hard and make my country proud in future also. Have become world champion now and with God's grace I hope I will stand in front of you as Olympic champion," Nikhat said.

Anurag Thakur prasied Nikhat and bronze medallists Manisha and Praveen, saying that country's betis (daughters) have made us proud.

"Our betis (daughters) have made us proud. There was a time when Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi used to speak about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and now it’s bearing fruit. Nikhat said she doesn't want to stop; she wants to win more medals. We need this passion and dedication from you all. We have to keep going forward. You are the inspiration for grassroots athletes. The TOPS scheme has ensured everyone gets the facilities. We must celebrate what we have achieved today but always aim for the next big Championships. Let's bring more medals for India in 2024," the Minister said.