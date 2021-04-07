हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WWE

WrestleMania 37 marks the end of an era, 33-year-long streak set to close

WrestleMania 37, which airs in India on April 11 and 12 morning, will see one of the most popular WWE streak come to an end after 33 long years. 

In Frame: Shawn Michaels along with Triple H and The Undertaker (WWE.com/File Photo)

WrestleMania 37, which airs in India on April 11 and 12 morning, will see one of the most popular WWE streak come to an end after 33 long years. For the first time in the history of WWE's grandest pay-per-view event, neither The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H are part of any match card since WrestleMania 4. 

The streak remained intact until the previous edition, when The Deadman went on to beat AJ Styles in an exciting "Boneyard Match". Triple H was not part of any event in the previous edition, while The Undertaker gave it a miss in WrestleMania 35.

However, the 35th edition of the pay-per-view event saw The Game go one-on-one against his former Evolution partner Batista in a No Holds Barred match. 

Meanwhile, the last time when all three were not part of the WrestleMania roster was back in 1988 during WrestleMania 4. 

The streak kicked-off with Shawn Michaels pairing up with Marty Jannetty (The Rockers) to face The Twin Towers (Akeem and Big Boss Man) at WrestleMania V, with Michael's team ending on the losing side. 

Michael also officialy retired from in-ring competitions following his almost an hour-long battle with The Undertaker in a Career vs Streak match at WrestleMania 26, 11 years ago. 

Meanwhile, Michael does make on and off appearances at WWE, he also reunited with his former ally Triple H at Crown Jewel 2018, where D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) defeated The Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker). 

Michaels also was the special guest referee in a fierce showdown between The Undertaker and Triple H at WrestleMania 28, which saw the Phenom come on top and maintain his unbeatable run at the pay-per-view event.

However, Undertaker's winning streak at WrestleMania was finally broken by Brock Lesnar and the Phenom finally pulled down the curtains on his illustrated career with just two Wrestlemania defeats. 

