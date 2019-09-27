Wrestler Deepak Punia climbs to No.1 spot in rankings, Vinesh Phogat occupy second place

New Delhi: India's rising star Deepak Punia, who recently won the silver medal in the World Championships, on Friday attained the numero uno spot in the world rankings in the 86-kg freestyle men's wrestling category.

Deepak, the reigning junior world champion, had to remain content with the silver medal after he pulled out of the summit clash against Iranian great Hasan Yazdani due to an ankle injury in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan last week.

In the latest rankings released by United World Wrestling, Deepak is at the top spot with 82 points, four more than World Champion Yazdani.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia, who managed a bronze medal at the World Championships, has lost his number one spot in the 65-kg weight category.

Bajrang, who had entered the championships ranked number one, now has 63 points while Russia's Gadzhimurad Rashidov, who won gold in Nur-Sultan, is at the top spot with 72 points.

In 57-kg category, Ravi Dahiya, who also won the bronze medal in the World Championships, has entered the top-five. He is ranked fifth with 39 points while Rahul Aware's bronze medal has pushed him to the second spot in the 61-kg weight category.

In women's wrestling, Vinesh Phogat, who also bagged a bronze medal in Nur Sultan, has made a move of four places in the rankings in 53-kg category. Vinesh, who also secured the quota for next year's Tokyo Olympics, is now at the second spot with 71 points.

Seema Bisla, who failed to win a medal in Kazakhstan, has dropped to number three in 50-kg category, while Pooja Dhanda is ranked five in 59-kg, two places behind compatriot Manju Kumari.