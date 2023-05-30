topStoriesenglish2615520
NewsOther Sports
SAKSHI MALIK

Wrestling Row: Protesting Grapplers From Bajrang Punia To Vinesh Phogat To Throw Medals In River Ganga, Informs Olympian Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will throw their medals in river Ganga on Tuesday evening.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Wrestling Row: Protesting Grapplers From Bajrang Punia To Vinesh Phogat To Throw Medals In River Ganga, Informs Olympian Sakshi Malik

Two days after India's top athletes were detained by the Delhi Police, Sakshi Malik has informed that the protesting wrestlers will throw their medals in Ganga river at Haridwar on Tuesday evening. Sakshi, who won the Bronze (Rio 2016) with Bajrang Punia (2020 Tokyo medalist) and world championship medalist Vinesh Phogat will throw their medals in Ganga as Malik informed through her social media handle.

"These medals are our life and soul. After we put it in River Ganga, there would be no meaning for us to live for. so we will got to India Gate and sit on a fast until death," the wrestlers said in a statement.

Recently, the scenes at the protest got ugly and the incident involved eminent athletes who had won medals at the Olympics and World Championships, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sangeeta Phogat, along with their supporters. They breached the security perimeter as they marched towards the newly built Parliament building to hold a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on charges of sexually harassing several women wrestlers, including a minor. They had scheduled the women's Mahapanchayat during the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?