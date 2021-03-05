हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India WWE News

WWE fans mourns passing away of THIS legend

Legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. died at the age of 76 on Thursday. He was an influential promoter who helped champion the careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and The Road Warriors.

WWE fans sad after wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. passes away (Source: Twitter)

WWE fans mourn the paasing away of legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr., who died at the age of 76 on Thursday (March 5) due to organ failure. Crockett's death was first announced Wednesday by Rock 'n' Roll Express member Robert Gibson on Facebook: "Rest In Peace Jim Crockett, Jr. You will be missed by so many."

Crockett Jr was an influential promoter who helped champion the careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and The Road Warriors. He stewarded the family’s Crockett Promotions from 1977 to 1989 and during his tenure he even rivaled Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation.

As part of the promotion’s affiliation, Crockett Jr. was later named President of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) in 1980 and after serving three terms as PRESIDENT, he sold the company to Ted Turner in 1988, who renamed it World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Notably, former and current wrestlers, fans and promotions all came forward after to offer their condolences after learning that  Crockett Jr passed away.

 

 

 

 

 

Crockett also had a hand in creating the Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup Tag Team Tournament, which ran from 1986 to 1988 before being resurrected in present-day NWA in 2019.

Additionally, Crockett was at the helm for the creation of JCP and WCW's top pay-per-view, Starrcade, as well as Clash of the Champions, which was a revolutionary show that provided fans with pay-per-view-quality cards on free television.

Post his retirement in 1995, Crockett Jr worked as a realtor and mortgage loan originator in Texas.

