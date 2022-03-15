हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall 'Razor Ramon' dies at 63, Kevin Nash and others pay tribute

The 6-foot-7 Scott Hall, got his pro-wrestling start in Championship Wrestling of Florida in 1984.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall &#039;Razor Ramon&#039; dies at 63, Kevin Nash and others pay tribute
WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. (Source: Twitter)

WWE legend Scott Hall also known as Razor Ramon, who was 63 years of age, died on Monday (March 14). According to PW Torch reports, Hall broke his hip in February and was facing severe health complications during the surgery to get it repaired.

Kevin Nash, on Sunday posted on Instagram about Hall's condition, saying Scott was was on life support, from which he was later removed. Nash was Hall's best friend and tag-team partner during their time of wrestling.

Sean Waltman, close of friend of Hall also tweeted about the same."He's gone," Waltman wrote Monday night on Twitter.

Hall, nicknamed "The Bad Guy", was a founding member of the group called the New World Order (nWo). He then signed with WWF in 1996, where his name was 'Razor Ramon', signing as a free agent with WCW. 

It was the hottest period in pro wrestling when Hall signed a major contract with WCW. There was series of free-agent signings going back and forth between WWF and WCW.

Hall's storyline was portrayed as that he was an invader, working for the the WWF, trying to take over the WCW. Kevin Nash "Diesel" in WWF, signed with WCW joining Hall to become a group called "The Outsiders." 

In 1996, legend Hulk Hogan who was a longtime "good guy" and a extremely popular name, joined Hall and Nash to form the nWo (New World Order). It was pro wrestling's one of the greatest groups ever formed and best storylines in the history.

"A short while ago, a good friend of mine just passed away -- Scott Hall, He took care of me when I was down and out and when everyone thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map. ... I love him so much I can't even explain it to you." Hogan said during an appearance Monday night.

The 6-foot-7 got his pro-wrestling start in Championship Wrestling of Florida in 1984. He went around across the WWC in Puerto Rico , AWA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and WCW in late 1980s. 

Tags:
WWEWCWNWOScott Hallhulk hoganKevin Nash
