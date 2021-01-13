WWE Hall of Famer Sting confirms he’s coming back to action in AEW

After making a grand debut at All Elite Wrestling last month, WWE Hall of Famer Sting is now all set to make his return to the ring. The wrestler cleared the speculations about him making in-ring appearances in the recent episode of AEW Unrestricted podcast.

The 61-year-old wrestler appeared as a guest in the podcast, and during the episode Sting went on to talk about his introduction to AEW. During the conversation, Sting recalled how he met AEW President Tony Khan five years ago when the latter requested him to sign a baseball bat for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Khan then again contacted Sting a year ago, when the wrestler was under contract with WWE.

"[Khan] didn’t call me, he sent a text...I was still with WWE so I’ve gotta be careful with how I handle this kind of stuff, so I just kept it superficial. I’d say, two months or so ago, somewhere around then, I reached out and said, ‘Hey, are you still willing to talk?’ [Khan] said ‘Yeah!’ and here we are," Sting said during the podcast.

Further moving into the episode, Sting claimed that he didn't like the way his career ended in WWE. The wrestler said he pushed for a cinematic match against The Undertaker, but there was no agreement from Vince McMahon.

"I didn’t want it to end the way it ended, I was pushing to get a cinema-style match with ‘Taker. And for probably a litany of different reasons, it just wasn’t going to happen and so when Tony called and spoke with me and he said, ‘Are you interested in doing cinema-style matches?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I am (laughs). I am.’ And so I thought that I’d like to come back and do that and not disappear again with my tail between my legs. I don’t have to go out on top, but I’d love to be able to go out in a positive light.”