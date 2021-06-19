हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WWE

WWE icon The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a 'real rematch', Bollywood actor responds – check out

WWE superstar The Undertaker has responded to Akshay Kumar’s cheeky post on his movie ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.’

File image (Source: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's film 'Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi' completed 25 years earlier this week and to mark the occasion, Akshay had shared a hilarious meme that featured WWE wrestlers Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and Roman Reigns apart from Akshay Kumar.

The meme read, "Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker."

For the unversed, in the film, Akshay had a fight sequence against The Undertaker that he ended up winning. However, the 53-year-old actor later clarified that he had never fought against The Undertaker, adding that the Phenom’s character in the film was played by pro-wrestler Brian Lee.

Interestingly, the former WWE star The Undertaker commented on Akshay Kumar’s post on Instagram and challenged the actor for a "real rematch".

"Ha! Tell me when you’re ready for a REAL rematch," The Undertaker commented.

Akshay was quick to react and left the fans in splits with his response as he replied: "Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro!"

Notably, the Undertaker was one of the biggest WWE attractions in the mid-90s when ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ was released. The movie grabbed the attention of pro-wrestling fans from the Indian subcontinent due to "The Undertaker" making an appearance and locking horns with Kumar.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, is one of the longest-serving WWE superstars. He had made his WWE debut in November 1990 and finally retired at Survivor Series in 2020 after enthralling the WWE Universe for almost 30 years.

