WWE legend Ric Flair entered the ring once again at The Wrestling Lab a few weeks back. The legendary wrestler is regularly working out his trainer, Jay Lethal, for a few months now. However, Flair's daughter Charlotte also joined his father ringside watching him sweating it out.

Later on, Flair was asked to do a "blow-up drill", an exercise which tests the limits of the wrestler and gives the trainer a good view of the wrestlers respiratory system. To elaborate, Ric Flair had to run to the ropes hitting each one of them 10 times and then lay down and get up immediately also 10 times.

The 73-year-old has faced several major health issues and was also on life support for two weeks with care in the hospital for a month. Notably, he has been through four heart surgeries and the wrestler also told ESPN that he was told he 15% chance of surving at that time. Flair has a pacemaker installed within himself now.

"That was very much a 'Rocky' moment, seeing my dad like that, pushing so hard," Charlotte said.

The Word Supportive Is NEVER ENOUGH! Thank You Wendy! pic.twitter.com/VROrGSnU9R — Ric Flair (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 10, 2022

"To do what he was doing and to know the wind that it takes and the conditioning and him going at it, I was just like blown away. It was mind over matter."

The former 16-time world champion will step into the ring for his final match of his career this Sunday, with Charlotte's husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair will team up with son-in law to taken on Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

"Ego and glory," Flair said, explaining his motivations. "And family."

Flair has been training and conditioning his body for the past three months. Flair believes that he was given an opportunity to compete again with a chance at life. In 2017, Flair has a total kidney failure, ruptured intestine and became septic with his body fighting the infection.

Conrad Thompson, husband of Flair's daughter Megan asked him if he could make a one last entry to the ring. It is said that before Thompson even completed the question, Flair said, "Let's do it".