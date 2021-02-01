WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Rumble winner Edge SETS this new RECORD

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has created history won his second Battle Royale after a gap of 10 years by winning the 2021 men's Royal Rumble on Sunday. The former world champion became the first WWE superstar in history to win a Royal Rumble match after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Edge came in at No. 1 and was the last man standing when all was said and done. He eliminated fellow WWE veteran Randy Orton in the end to win it all, and will be going to WrestleMania 37 to compete for a top title.

Edge retired from active competition due to his neck injury in 2011, immediately after he retained the world title against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 27. Nobody knew at the time that Edge would come back to WWE nine years later. He was honored with a Hall of Fame induction in 2012.

Edge returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, and came very close to winning the match. He later feuded with Randy Orton, and was injured in his match against Orton at WWE Backlash.

Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has taken place every January -- four took place on January 19 (1991, 1992, 1997 and 2003) and four took place on January 24 (1988, 1993, 1999 and 2016).

Edge becomes 2nd oldest winner

Edge became the second oldest person to win the Royal Rumble after WWE chairman Vince McMahon back in 1999. The oldest person ever to win the Royal Rumble was McMahon (53 in 1999), followed by Edge who is 47 years of age and then Triple H (46 in 2016).

Six men have won the Royal Rumble under age 30: Shawn Michaels (29 in 1995), Roman Reigns (29 in 2015), Randy Orton (28 in 2009), the Rock (27 in 2000), Yokozuna (26 in 1993) and Brock Lesnar (25 in 2003). Only one announced participant for the 2017 Royal Rumble is under age 30 (Bray Wyatt, 29).

The most common age of a Royal Rumble winner is 36: Hulk Hogan (1990), Bret Hart (1994), Steve Austin (2001), Chris Benoit (2004), Batista (2005) and Edge (2010).