trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659578
NewsOther Sports
WWE SUPERSTAR SPECTACLE 2023

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Live Streaming In India: When And Where To Watch Live Online And On TV?

The WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 will take place on Friday, September 8, starting at 7:30 pm IST.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Live Streaming In India: When And Where To Watch Live Online And On TV?

After a long six-year wait, the heart-pounding action of WWE is set to return to Indian soil with the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, happening this Friday, September 8. WWE fans in India are gearing up for an unforgettable night of wrestling entertainment. Let's dive into the exciting details of this spectacular event.


WWE's Grand Return to India

WWE's history in India is a story of passion and fervour. This marks WWE's fifth tour of India, with prior live events held in 1996, 2002, 2016, and 2017. However, what makes this event truly special is the return of the legendary John Cena, who is set to make his inaugural in-ring appearance in India. Cena, a 16-time world champion, has never graced the Indian audience with his in-ring skills until now, creating a historic moment that fans won't soon forget.

The Match Card Unveiled

The WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 match card is loaded with thrilling encounters. Here's a glimpse of what to expect: John Cena and Seth Rollins vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci - Tag Team Match: John Cena, the face of WWE for over two decades, teams up with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, for an electrifying tag team clash.

Veer Mahan and Sanga vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens: In a non-title showdown, India's own Indus Sher faces off against the formidable duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, with Jinder Mahal in their corner.

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Natalya - World Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley puts her championship on the line against Natalya, aiming to defend her title once again.

When and Where to Catch the Action

The WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 will take place on Friday, September 8, starting at 7:30 pm IST. The event will be hosted at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, promising a night of non-stop wrestling action.

How to Watch WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Live Streaming

To catch all the heart-pounding action live in India, WWE fans have multiple options:

TV Channels: Tune in to Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), or Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) for a broadcast of the event.

Online Streaming: Can't access a TV? No worries! You can stream the event live on SonyLiv, ensuring you don't miss any jaw-dropping moves or surprising twists.

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Pricing

For digital subscribers in India, the WWE Network is exclusively available on SonyLiv for INR 299 for 12 months, making it an affordable option for wrestling enthusiasts.

The WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 promises to be an unforgettable night of wrestling action, with John Cena's historic in-ring appearance in India adding to the excitement. Wrestling fans across India can catch every moment of this epic event through live streaming options. So, mark your calendars, get ready for the showdown, and let the adrenaline flow as WWE takes India by storm once again!

TAGS

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023WWE India event live streamingWWE Superstar Spectacle match cardJohn Cena in IndiaSeth Rollins in HyderabadWWE Superstar Spectacle dateWWE Superstar Spectacle venueWatch WWE Superstar Spectacle liveWWE Superstar Spectacle TV channelsSony Sports NetworkWWE Superstar Spectacle online streamingJohn Cena vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni VinciIndus Sher vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin OwensRhea Ripley vs. Natalya in IndiaWWE Superstar Spectacle historic momentWWE returns to India after 6 yearsWWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 previewWWE Superstar Spectacle ticket pricesWWE Superstar Spectacle Indian wrestlersJinder Mahal at WWE Superstar SpectacleWWE Superstar Spectacle live eventWWE Superstar Spectacle SonyLivWWE Network subscription IndiaWWE Superstar Spectacle streaming optionsWWE Superstar Spectacle affordable pricingCatch WWE Superstar Spectacle actionWWE Superstar Spectacle TV broadcastWWE Superstar Spectacle main cardWWE Superstar Spectacl

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train