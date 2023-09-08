WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Live Streaming In India: When And Where To Watch Live Online And On TV?

After a long six-year wait, the heart-pounding action of WWE is set to return to Indian soil with the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, happening this Friday, September 8. WWE fans in India are gearing up for an unforgettable night of wrestling entertainment. Let's dive into the exciting details of this spectacular event.

Waited for over 3,650 days for today! Just hours away for attending my 1st WWE Live event! Superstar Spectacle tonight. Gonna absorb every moment cause this is like a once in a life time opportunity and a dream come true for me! @WWEIndia#WWESuperstarSpectacle __ pic.twitter.com/5lEoYVkxSv — Rithvik Siddem (@rithvik_siddem) September 8, 2023

WWE's Grand Return to India

WWE's history in India is a story of passion and fervour. This marks WWE's fifth tour of India, with prior live events held in 1996, 2002, 2016, and 2017. However, what makes this event truly special is the return of the legendary John Cena, who is set to make his inaugural in-ring appearance in India. Cena, a 16-time world champion, has never graced the Indian audience with his in-ring skills until now, creating a historic moment that fans won't soon forget.

The Match Card Unveiled

The WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 match card is loaded with thrilling encounters. Here's a glimpse of what to expect: John Cena and Seth Rollins vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci - Tag Team Match: John Cena, the face of WWE for over two decades, teams up with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, for an electrifying tag team clash.

Veer Mahan and Sanga vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens: In a non-title showdown, India's own Indus Sher faces off against the formidable duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, with Jinder Mahal in their corner.

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Natalya - World Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley puts her championship on the line against Natalya, aiming to defend her title once again.

When and Where to Catch the Action

The WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 will take place on Friday, September 8, starting at 7:30 pm IST. The event will be hosted at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, promising a night of non-stop wrestling action.

How to Watch WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Live Streaming

To catch all the heart-pounding action live in India, WWE fans have multiple options:

TV Channels: Tune in to Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), or Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) for a broadcast of the event.

Online Streaming: Can't access a TV? No worries! You can stream the event live on SonyLiv, ensuring you don't miss any jaw-dropping moves or surprising twists.

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Pricing

For digital subscribers in India, the WWE Network is exclusively available on SonyLiv for INR 299 for 12 months, making it an affordable option for wrestling enthusiasts.

The WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 promises to be an unforgettable night of wrestling action, with John Cena's historic in-ring appearance in India adding to the excitement. Wrestling fans across India can catch every moment of this epic event through live streaming options. So, mark your calendars, get ready for the showdown, and let the adrenaline flow as WWE takes India by storm once again!