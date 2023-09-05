WWE Superstar Spectacle In India: List Of WWE Wrestlers Who Will Come To India Along With John Cena

The excitement is building as the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) gears up for its long-awaited return to India with the WWE Superstar Spectacle. Scheduled for September 8, 2023, at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, this event marks WWE's second appearance in India, with the last live event being held back in 2017. What makes this occasion even more thrilling is the revelation that none other than the legendary John Cena will be making his debut on Indian soil. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the confirmed roster for the WWE Superstar Spectacle and what fans can expect from this monumental event.

John Cena's Debut in India

One of the biggest highlights of the WWE Superstar Spectacle is undoubtedly the debut of John Cena in India. The 16-time world champion will be making his first-ever appearance on the Indian wrestling scene, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. Cena's presence alone has sent waves of excitement through WWE's Indian fanbase, and his match on the September 1 episode of WWE SmackDown is just the beginning. Shortly after, he'll be jetting off to India to team up with his old rival, Seth 'Freaking' Rollins. The online tickets for the WWE Superstar Spectacle sold out in record time on Book My Show, the event's official ticketing partner, underscoring the tremendous excitement surrounding John Cena's visit and the entire WWE roster.

High-Stakes Matches

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 promises to be an electrifying event with two marquee matches already confirmed. In the main event, defending tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will face off against the formidable duo of Indus Sher. The question of whether the home team, Indus Sher, can seize the championship on familiar turf adds an extra layer of intrigue to this showdown. Another highly anticipated match features John Cena and Seth Rollins squaring off against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

Official Roster of WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023

Here is the official roster of WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, featuring some of the biggest names in professional wrestling:

John Cena

Seth Rollins (World Heavyweight champion)

Rhea Ripley (Women’s World Champion)

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion)

Gunther (Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion)

Ludwig Kaiser

Giovanni Vinci

Jinder Mahal

Veer

Sanga

Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch

Natalya

Matt Riddle

As WWE returns to India, fans are also holding their breath in anticipation of a guest appearance by former WWE Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer, The Great Khali. This cameo would surely evoke nostalgia for the old WWE fans in India. Additionally, there's the possibility of Indian wrestlers who are part of WWE making appearances, adding a uniquely Indian flavour to the spectacle.