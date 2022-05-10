हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WWE

WWE to change rule for Money in the Bank? Check here

WWE's showpiece event Money in the Bank 2022 is set to take place on July 2, 2022.

WWE to change rule for Money in the Bank? Check here
Source: Twitter

WWE's special event Money in the Bank 2022 is just around the corner and the hot topic following the event is that WWE could possibly change the rules of the long-established briefcase.

Money in the Bank 2022 is set to take place on July 2, 2022.

The first-ever ladder match of the Money in the Bank ladder took place back in the year 2005. Moreover, it was held as a single match on the WrestleMania card, but in 2010, it was introduced as an individual event itself.

The winner of the the match had the right to challenge for any championship title at their preferred time or place anywhere, anytime.

However, a trailer for the upcoming Money in the Bank event started a speculation among the fans that WWE could be changing the rules for winner of the briefcase.

The video was shown during WrestleMania backlash where Cody Rhodes was saying the winner of the Money in the Bank will get the chance to main event WrestleMania.

It was usually the winner of the Royal Rumble who used to get the main event of the WrestleMania.

Notably, the previous winners of the Money in the Bank may also highlight the WrestleMania main event, just like Seth Rollins in did in 2015.

However, WWE still haven't released an official announcement for the change of rules.

