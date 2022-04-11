Indian superstar Veer Mahaan finally made his comback in the WWE after a long time. Following his return last week, the WWE has now announced his match against old veteran Rey Mysterio on Monday Night Raw.

The Indian wrestler was dropped from Shanky and Jinder Mahal in the draft, along with that, Veer Mahaan's name was also changed. After a series of promos shown continuously about Veer's return, he finally came back to the first episode of RAW post WrestleMania 38. Also, Veer was not seen on the main roster since the draft.

To make a statement, Veer on his comeback made the Mysterio family suffer. The Indian superstar attacked Dominic and Rey Mysterio on Raw. Dominic was in a contest with The Miz before Veer's entrance, but right after the match, the music hit and Veer came out of running in the ring.

After entering the ring, Veer straight away attacked Dominic and right after that, he attacked Rey. He made Dominic tap out in pain with his Camel Clutch submission and later posed over him to send the message that he is back.

He will now face Rey Mysterio in his first match after the comeback, but it will be a difficult task for him as the 47-yead-old veteran is in good form. Also, he will have to avoid Dominic while the match as he can also interfere during the fight. However, if Veer manages to get the better of Rey, he will get a good momentum boost for the upcoming matches.

Veer Mahaan's performance in the WWE main roster

If you ask me why I work so hard.

This is why.

This. All about my fans. Anyone says any different, they're lying. pic.twitter.com/a79EKy6njX — Veer Mahaan (@VeerMahaan) April 5, 2022

Veer Mahaan's performance in the WWE's main roster has been excellent so far. However, he did lose his last match in September 2021. Impressively, last year he teamed up with Jinder Mahal and Shanky to beat the team of Jeff Hardy, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali in a six man tag team match. Also, Veer's appearance has been more in the multi-man action in his career.

The Indian superstar's journey as a solo star has just begun as he fought only one solo match before the upcoming clash against Mysterio. Fans from all around the globe and India have high expectations from the star. WWE is also looking to push him and it will be interesting to see whether Veer lives up to these expectations or not.