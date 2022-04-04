Wrestlemania 38 2022 LIVE Results: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns after 19 years, beats Kevin Owens; Charlotte Flair ousts Ronda Rousey

WWE Wrestlemania 38 LIVE Results: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin on Sunday (April 3, 2022) returned to WWE WrestleMania after 19 years and stunned Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match. Also known as 'The Texas Rattlesnake', the 57-year-old defeated Kevin Owens in the main event.
The two wrestlers teed off on one another until Austin backed Owens into a corner and proceeded to stomp a mudhole through him. Owens then grabbed a steel chair but missed as Austin ducked out of the way and stunned KO for the victory.
EXCLUSIVE: "Stone Cold" @steveaustinBSR reflects on his in-ring return against @FightOwensFight at #WrestleMania 38. pic.twitter.com/wg54YtY0Lx
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
#WrestleMania XII #WrestleMania 38.#ThankYouAustin for all the @WrestleMania Moments. @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/m0mgm9RG0L
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
In other main matches, Cody Rhodes reemerged in a WWE ring to take down Seth Rollins, while Bianca Belair reigned supreme over Becky Lynch to capture the Raw Women’s Title.
SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also survived Ronda Rousey.
Writing the next chapter. @CodyRhodes#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qUHlfVLgDI
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
BIANCA DID IT!!!!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE is the NEW #WWERaw Women's Champion at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/hs5tl8ocCs
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: @MsCharlotteWWE showed EVERYONE why she is still #SmackDown Women's Champion AND Ms. #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/5VZirliXLb
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Meanwhile, more exciting action awaits WWE fans on Day 2 of the event.
WWE Wrestlemania 38 Day 2 schedule below:
WWE Wrestlemania 38, Day 2 - April 4 schedule:
- Edge vs AJ Styles
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match - Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Bazler
- Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory
- Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville
- RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle, (c)) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy - Raw Tag Team Championship match
- Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar - Winner Takes All: WWE and Universal Championships
WWE Wrestlemania 38 - Where to watch:
Wrestlemania 38 fans in India can tune into Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 for English and Hindi languages respectively, to catch the action on television, while the same can also be live-streamed through SonyLIV.