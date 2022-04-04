हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WWE WrestleMania

Wrestlemania 38 2022 LIVE Results: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns after 19 years, beats Kevin Owens; Charlotte Flair ousts Ronda Rousey

In other main matches, Bianca Belair reigned supreme over Becky Lynch to capture the Raw Women’s Title and Cody Rhodes reemerged in a WWE ring to take down Seth Rollins.

Wrestlemania 38 2022 LIVE Results: &#039;Stone Cold&#039; Steve Austin returns after 19 years, beats Kevin Owens; Charlotte Flair ousts Ronda Rousey

WWE Wrestlemania 38 LIVE Results: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin on Sunday (April 3, 2022) returned to WWE WrestleMania after 19 years and stunned Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match. Also known as 'The Texas Rattlesnake', the 57-year-old defeated Kevin Owens in the main event. 

The two wrestlers teed off on one another until Austin backed Owens into a corner and proceeded to stomp a mudhole through him. Owens then grabbed a steel chair but missed as Austin ducked out of the way and stunned KO for the victory.

In other main matches, Cody Rhodes reemerged in a WWE ring to take down Seth Rollins, while Bianca Belair reigned supreme over Becky Lynch to capture the Raw Women’s Title.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also survived Ronda Rousey.

Meanwhile, more exciting action awaits WWE fans on Day 2 of the event. 

WWE Wrestlemania 38 Day 2 schedule below:

WWE Wrestlemania 38, Day 2 - April 4 schedule:

  • Edge vs AJ Styles
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match - Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Bazler
  • Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory
  • Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville
  • RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle, (c)) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy - Raw Tag Team Championship match
  • Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar - Winner Takes All: WWE and Universal Championships

WWE Wrestlemania 38 - Where to watch:

Wrestlemania 38 fans in India can tune into Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 for English and Hindi languages respectively, to catch the action on television, while the same can also be live-streamed through SonyLIV.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WWE WrestleManiaWWE Wrestlemania 38WWEStone ColdSteve AustinKevin Owens
Next
Story

FIH Pro League: Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh's twin strikes hand India 4-3 win over England

Must Watch

PT5M36S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Imran will remain on the post of Prime Minister