WWE Wrestlemania 38, Day 2 April 4 Matches: Livestream and broadcast details

Wrestlemania 38 kickstarted in a brilliant way with former AEW star Cody Rhodes making a shocking return to WWE as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent in WrestleMania 38 after Vince McMahon gave his word to Rollins for a WrestleMania match with an opponent of McMahon’s choice.

More exciting action awaits WWE fans on Day 2 of the event.

Check out the WWE Wrestlemania 38 Day 2 schedule below:

WWE Wrestlemania 38, Day 2 - April 4 schedule:

Edge vs AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match - Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Bazler

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle, (c)) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy - Raw Tag Team Championship match

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar - Winner Takes All: WWE and Universal Championships

WWE Wrestlemania 38 - When and where to watch:

Wrestlemania 38 will go live from 5:30 AM IST onwards, on April 3, and 4 and fans in India can tune into Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 for English and Hindi languages respectively, to catch the action on television, while the same can also be live-streamed through SonyLIV.